REPORT: Legendary Georgetown Coach John Thompson Dies At The Age Of 78

Legendary Georgetown basketball John Thompson has reportedly died.

According to ABC7, Thompson’s family and friends have revealed that the iconic coach passed away at the age of 78. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The cause of death isn’t known at this time.

The hits keep coming in 2020, and they just don’t stop. We lost Lute Olson last week, and now we’ve lost John Thompson.

Thompson is one of the greatest coaches in the history of college basketball, and he turned the Hoyas into a national power.

He famously led them to the 1984 national title.

Thompson was a bit before my time, but everyone who follows college basketball knows all about him. I don’t care how old you are.

The only reason Georgetown’s basketball program has any national name recognition is because of the success Thompson brought to the Hoyas.

Now, at the age of 78, the legendary coach has passed onto the other side. It’s a sad situation to say the least.

RIP John Thompson, one of the game’s greatest coaches. His teams were smart, disciplined and ferocious on defense. Thompson was thoughtful and forceful on social issues, and always took the principled stand. A true giant, on the floor and off. pic.twitter.com/6QeqW3S0T8 — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) August 31, 2020

Our thoughts and prayers are with his entire family. The world of college basketball has certainly lost a titan.