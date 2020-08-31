Editorial

REPORT: Legendary Georgetown Coach John Thompson Dies At The Age Of 78

11 Jan 1997: Georgetown Hoyas head coach John Thompson looks on during a game against the Connecticut Huskies at the USAir Arena in Landover, Maryland. UConn won the game, 69-54. Mandatory Credit: Doug Pensinger /Allsport via Getty Images

Mandatory Credit: Doug Pensinger /Allsport via Getty Images

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Legendary Georgetown basketball John Thompson has reportedly died.

According to ABC7, Thompson’s family and friends have revealed that the iconic coach passed away at the age of 78. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The cause of death isn’t known at this time.

The hits keep coming in 2020, and they just don’t stop. We lost Lute Olson last week, and now we’ve lost John Thompson.

Thompson is one of the greatest coaches in the history of college basketball, and he turned the Hoyas into a national power.

He famously led them to the 1984 national title.

Thompson was a bit before my time, but everyone who follows college basketball knows all about him. I don’t care how old you are.

The only reason Georgetown’s basketball program has any national name recognition is because of the success Thompson brought to the Hoyas.

Now, at the age of 78, the legendary coach has passed onto the other side. It’s a sad situation to say the least.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his entire family. The world of college basketball has certainly lost a titan.