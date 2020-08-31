Jacksonville Jaguars Release Running Back Leonard Fournette

The Jacksonville Jaguars have released Leonard Fournette.

According to multiple reports, the Jags have cut ties with the talented running back, and now he’s a free agent. The move comes after a lot of tension with Fournette and organization. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

#Jaguars are releasing RB Leonard Fournette, source says. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 31, 2020

Got a text from another coach this AM on the #Jaguars: “Doug is trying to clean up the place.” With the up-and-down history with RB Leonard Fournette, Jax moves on. He was due $4M in salary after the team declined his fifth-year option. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2020

From @GMFB: The #Jaguars finally moved on from starting RB Leonard Fournette after trying for months to get someone to take him. pic.twitter.com/zbZ8zTLxZg — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2020

Breaking: The Jaguars have waived RB Leonard Fournette. The team made the announcement Monday, less than two weeks before the start of their season. pic.twitter.com/H32YcXeH6E — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 31, 2020

Jaguars released RB Leonard Fournette. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 31, 2020

It seems like the writing was on the wall for a long time when it comes to this move from the Jaguars. Things clearly weren’t meant to be.

Despite Fournette’s incredible talent and physical attributes, he just couldn’t seem to stay out of his own way with the Jags.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leonard Fournette (@leonardfournette) on Aug 17, 2020 at 5:40pm PDT

The team very famously voided the remaining guaranteed money on his rookie contract following a suspension.

It was crystal clear the two sides just weren’t a good fit for each other.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leonard Fournette (@leonardfournette) on Aug 15, 2020 at 6:34pm PDT

Now Fournette is on the open market and can sign with any team. We’ll see where he lands. He has a ton of talent, and could still have a productive career if he’s able to focus solely on football.