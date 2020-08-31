Editorial

Jacksonville Jaguars Release Running Back Leonard Fournette

Los Angeles Rams v Jacksonville Jaguars

(Logan Bowles/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
The Jacksonville Jaguars have released Leonard Fournette.

According to multiple reports, the Jags have cut ties with the talented running back, and now he’s a free agent. The move comes after a lot of tension with Fournette and organization. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It seems like the writing was on the wall for a long time when it comes to this move from the Jaguars. Things clearly weren’t meant to be.

Despite Fournette’s incredible talent and physical attributes, he just couldn’t seem to stay out of his own way with the Jags.

 

The team very famously voided the remaining guaranteed money on his rookie contract following a suspension.

It was crystal clear the two sides just weren’t a good fit for each other.

 

Now Fournette is on the open market and can sign with any team. We’ll see where he lands. He has a ton of talent, and could still have a productive career if he’s able to focus solely on football.