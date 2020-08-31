Jennifer Garner Talks About What She’s Learned During The Pandemic

Jennifer Garner opened up about what she’s learned during the pandemic, mainly, that it’s “OK to slow down.”

“Last year, I think I traveled almost every single week,” the 48-year-old actress told “Today” show in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Ben Affleck Breaks Silence For First Time Since Entering Rehab)

“This year, I was already on a pretty good roll,” she added. “And at first to have all of those things canceled made me feel kind of panicked.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TODAY (@todayshow) on Aug 31, 2020 at 10:45am PDT

Garner continued, “But, you know what? It’s OK to slow down. It’s OK to just be home, and I’m grateful that we’re finding ways to connect remotely while we can still sleep in our own beds at night.” (RELATED: Report: Jennifer Garner Says She’s Slowing ‘Things Down’ With New Beau)

“I think that there are a ton of really beautiful silver linings,” the “Alias” star went on. “And my kids were so busy as well, so it’s nice to just be home and all be together.”

The “Peppermint” star, who has three children, Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8 with ex-husband Ben Affleck, admitted there is plenty she has missed during the coronavirus outbreak.

“I miss going to church in person,” Jennifer shared. “I miss airplanes. I miss the adventures. And I really miss and worry about going to live performances. I can’t even think of how many different ballet performances, Broadway performances, plays here in Los Angeles I would’ve wiggled my way into, if it were not for quarantine.”

“Everyone is so sick of being stuck at home,” she added. “We’re all just looking for that connection with community and the adventure of just doing something safely, but also having the opportunity to make eye contact with a teacher that you run into or a friend you sit next to at church or a checkout lady from the grocery store. We’re just ready to commune with other people in our neighborhoods and communities.”

The superstar actress also explained that she’s tried to stay positive during the quarantine, but admitted it’s sometimes hard.

“I don’t always stay positive, but I do try to put positive stuff out there because it makes me feel better,” Garner said. “I think being creative makes us all feel better.”

“So if there’s a way that you can just drum up some creativity for yourself and for your family — like I make my kids do little videos of us dancing and we cut them together, and I don’t share them with anyone but it just gets us up and doing something together and being creative,” she added. “We’re just all looking for a way to get through it with our souls intact, aren’t we?”