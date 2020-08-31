Biden Heckled In Pittsburgh: ‘You Finally Got Out Of The Basement!’

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was heckled as he helped to deliver pizzas during a Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania campaign stop Monday.

The action was posted to Twitter by Bloomberg reporter Tyler Pager:

Biden was being heckled by a Trump supporter as he arrived to deliver pizzas. The man was waving a Trump flag as he stood on top of a truck. Biden’s response to him: “Don’t jump.” pic.twitter.com/yWIOIJ6IPB — Tyler Pager (@tylerpager) August 31, 2020

“You finally got out of the basement!” a man could be heard shouting off-screen. “Hey Joe, who paid for those pizzas? Hey Joe, who — Trump would have gave us steak!”

Biden pulled down his mask briefly and shouted, “don’t jump!” but it was unclear whether it was directed at the heckler. (RELATED: Joe Biden Stumbles Trying To Describe Impact Of COVID-19)

A key swing state critical to both campaigns, Pennsylvania went Republican in 2016 for the first time since 1988. In a speech in Pittsburgh Monday, Biden tried to pin the blame for ongoing riots and lawlessness on President Donald Trump, calling the graphic scenes “images from Donald Trump’s America.”