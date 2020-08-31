Joe Biden Stumbles Trying To Describe Impact Of COVID-19

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden struggled to describe the impact that COVID-19 has had on America during a Monday speech in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Biden’s speech marks a somewhat rare public appearance and is his first trip since the Democratic National Convention (DNC) amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. At one point, Biden appeared to try and explain how many people have died from the virus, but stumbled.

“COVID has taken this year, just since the outbreak, has taken more than 100 year – look, here’s … The lives, it’s just, it’s … I mean, think about it. More lives this year than any other year, for the past hundred years,” Biden said.

WATCH:

Biden seemed to get back on track after the stumble, saying that people in America are afraid, in part, about getting the virus. He asked if “you really feel safer under [President] Donald Trump.”

Biden also addressed ongoing violence and rioting around the country, saying that he wants “a safe America, safe from COVID, safe from crime and looting. Safer from racially motivated violence, safe from bad cops.”

“Let me be crystal clear. Safe from four more years of Donald Trump,” Biden said, accusing Trump of viewing the violence as “a political lifeline.” (RELATED: ‘It’s Needless Violence’: Biden Calls For An End To Violence Following Jacob Blake Shooting)