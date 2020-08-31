Kim Kardashian Pushes ‘Sensible’ Police Reform Amid Ongoing BLM Protests

TV personality Kim Kardashian pushed for her followers to support “sensible” and “moderate” police reform Sunday.

Kardashian urged her followers to vote yes to a bill introduced in California on her personal Twitter account.

“Right now it’s ok if a police officer in California breaks the law while on the the job,” Kardashian tweeted. “They cannot be sued for breaking the law.”

Please vote YES on #SB731 for sensible moderate police reform!

This will just make police officers accountable if they break the law.

Please we are calling for your leadership, @AssemblyDems and @Rendon63rd. #YesOnSB731 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 31, 2020

SB731 would eliminate some immunity provisions for peace officers or public institutions employing peace officers, according to the bill text. The bill would also allow specific persons to bring an action under the act for the death of a person. (RELATED: Kim Kardashian Working To Free Rapper C-Murder From Life In Prison)

The bill was introduced by California State Sen. Steven Bradford on Feb. 22 of 2019. It was most recently amended on Aug. 26.

Kardashian has been actively working with the justice system on other topics such as criminal justice reform. Most recently, Kardashian used her social media to advocate for the release of convicted murderer C-Murder, also known as Corey Miller.

Miller has denied he killed anybody.

Since his trial, witnesses have recanted, new evidence of his potential innocence has come to light, and there are claims of jurors being pressured into voting to convict. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 16, 2020

“Since his trial, witnesses have recanted, new evidence of his potential innocence has come to light, and there are claims of jurors being pressured into voting to convict,” Kardashian said on her Twitter. “True justice for the young man requires that the person who actually killed him be held responsible and that Corey Miller he returned home to his kids.”