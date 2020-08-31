Mariah Carey Talks About ‘Extremely Uncomfortable’ Pregnancy Interview On Ellen DeGeneres Show

Mariah Carey opened up about an “extremely uncomfortable” interview on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” when the host attempted to confirm rumors about the superstar singer’s pregnancy.

“I was extremely uncomfortable with that moment is all I can say,” the 50-year-old singer shared during an interview with Vulture magazine in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Mariah Carey Says She’s Writing Her Memoirs, Promises To Dive Into Her ‘Humble Beginnings’)

“And I really have had a hard time grappling with the aftermath,” she added. “I wasn’t ready to tell anyone because I had had a miscarriage. I don’t want to throw anyone that’s already being thrown under any proverbial bus, but I didn’t enjoy that moment.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by E! News (@enews) on Aug 31, 2020 at 11:01am PDT

Carey continued, there’s “an empathy that can be applied to those moments that I would have liked to have been implemented. But what am I supposed to do? It’s like, [sings] ‘What are you going to do?'” (RELATED: Mariah Carey’s Twitter Account Hacked, Racist Tweets Posted)

In the recently surfaced clip from 2008, Mariah appeared with Ellen DeGeneres and was asked about rumors that she’s pregnant.

Carey told DeGeneres, “I can’t believe you did this to me Ellen. This is peer pressure.”

WATCH:

DeGeneres then appeared with two champagne flutes and a bottle of champagne, telling Carey, “Let’s toast to you not being pregnant if you’re not pregnant.”

As the piece noted, the “Glitter” star went on to have twins three years later, Monroe and Moroccan, in 2011 with her then-husband, Nick Cannon. At the time of her pregnancy in 2010, she shared that two years earlier she had a miscarriage, per E! News.

The “Mariah’s World” star has since appeared on DeGeneres’ show five times since that interview.