Prepare For The College Football Season With Mike Gundy’s Famous ‘I’m A Man’ Rant

The college football season begins Thursday, and it’s the perfect time to remember Mike Gundy’s famous “I’m a man” rant.

Back in 2007, the Oklahoma State coach tore into the press in what will forever be remembered as one of the greatest rants in the history of sports. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He opened by talking about kids getting their feelings hurt and then pivoted to screaming about how he’s a man and how he’s 40! Watch the iconic college football moment below.

Mike Gundy shouting “I’m a man” will forever be one of my favorite college football moments. He seriously looked like a man possessed.

He was so pissed that I’m still shocked he never actually threw a punch at any point during that rant. One mean article about his QB, and Gundy lost his damn mind!

It’s hard to believe that was 13 years ago already. It feels like it was just yesterday. There are kids in middle school right now who weren’t even alive when Gundy unleashed on the media.

Stop and think about that for a second. They read about it in history books. Some of us were lucky enough to live through it.

If that video didn’t jack you up for college football, then I don’t know what to tell you. Clearly, you’re not a real fan because that’s just a classic moment.

Props to Gundy for being a content machine around the clock.