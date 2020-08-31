NBA Tells Owners, Executives And Family Members To Stop Swearing During Games

The NBA wants people inside the bubble to start behaving a little better during games.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the league sent a memo to teams telling owners, executives and family members to knock it off with the poor language during games in the bubble at Disney in Orlando.

The memo also bans “conversations with game officials, disrespectfully addressing game officials and using profane or objectionable language will be interpreted broadly and strictly.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The NBA has warned teams that owners and senior basketball executives — and their families — must adhere to proper decorum at playoff games in The Bubble, per memo. “No profane or objectionable language,” or “coming onto court” during games. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 31, 2020

The rules disallow “conversations with game officials, disrespectfully addressing game officials and using profane or objectionable language will be interpreted broadly and strictly,” per memo. No directed those comments to refs during breaks or post-game either, league says. https://t.co/5s71AikThc — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 31, 2020

The memo to “all governors and senior team basketball operations personnel” is meant as reminder of “higher standards expected” of them. As league memo said, given unique arena conditions, limited number of seats, small buildings, no crowd noise, this is “especially important.” — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 31, 2020

Damn, how soft has the NBA gotten? This is laugh-out-loud funny from Adam Silver and the rest of the league’s leadership.

You know what happens during sporting events? Refs get yelled at and people swear. It’s a high-intensity atmosphere.

That’s why sports are so awesome. Everyone is torqued up t0 100 around the clock, and it makes the energy incredible.

Apparently, that kind of energy is now banned by the NBA. If you don’t want people cussing out officials, then don’t let them into the building.

It’s that simple. If they’re in the building, then they’re going to give the refs hell.

The NBA needs to seriously toughen up. This is just an embarrassing memo to release.