Editorial

NBA Tells Owners, Executives And Family Members To Stop Swearing During Games

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 24: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after hitting a three point basket against the Portland Trail Blazers in Game Four of the Western Conference First Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 24, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

The NBA wants people inside the bubble to start behaving a little better during games.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the league sent a memo to teams telling owners, executives and family members to knock it off with the poor language during games in the bubble at Disney in Orlando.

The memo also bans “conversations with game officials, disrespectfully addressing game officials and using profane or objectionable language will be interpreted broadly and strictly.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Damn, how soft has the NBA gotten? This is laugh-out-loud funny from Adam Silver and the rest of the league’s leadership.

You know what happens during sporting events? Refs get yelled at and people swear. It’s a high-intensity atmosphere.

That’s why sports are so awesome. Everyone is torqued up t0 100 around the clock, and it makes the energy incredible.

Apparently, that kind of energy is now banned by the NBA. If you don’t want people cussing out officials, then don’t let them into the building.

It’s that simple. If they’re in the building, then they’re going to give the refs hell.

The NBA needs to seriously toughen up. This is just an embarrassing memo to release.