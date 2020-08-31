Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts Criticizes The Big 10’s Decision To Cancel Football

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts doesn’t sound too happy with the Big 10.

According to Martha Stoddard, Ricketts said Monday that the B1G made a mistake by canceling college football during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ever since the August 11 decision to pull the plug, the conference has been getting hammered by everyone.

.@GovRicketts says the Big 10 made a mistake in how they handled fall sports, argues that football games would have been manageable. — Martha Stoddard (@stoddardOWH) August 31, 2020

Outside of the university leaders and Cowardly Kevin, is there anyone on the planet who thinks the Big 10 made the right call?

That’s a serious question. Is there anyone in the country who thinks the Big 10 did the right thing by canceling football?

The answer to that question is a firm and overwhelming no. Kevin Warren took the greatest conference in college sports and made us a joke.

Whether it’s President Trump or Governor Ricketts, the Big 10 is getting criticized by all sides, and the conference deserves it.

No, I want Big Ten, and all other football, back – NOW. The Dems don’t want football back, for political reasons, but are trying to blame me and the Republicans. Another LIE, but this is what we are up against! They should also open up all of their Shutdown States. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2020

Disgraceful that Big Ten is not playing football. Let them PLAY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2020

We were robbed of football during the coronavirus pandemic. To make matters worse, other conferences are still playing. The SEC isn’t scared, but we’re still hiding in our basements!

REPORT: Big 10 leaders thought they’d look like “heroes” for canceling football. How stupid are these people? They expected to be applauded for ruining college towns? These elitist leaders couldn’t care less about the working class man. https://t.co/iDG6WksxdT — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 26, 2020

Keep raising your voices, folks! We can’t let people forget about this disgrace anytime soon.