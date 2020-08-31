Editorial

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts Criticizes The Big 10’s Decision To Cancel Football

NCAA Football: Nebraska at Colorado

(Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports - via Reuters)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts doesn’t sound too happy with the Big 10.

According to Martha Stoddard, Ricketts said Monday that the B1G made a mistake by canceling college football during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Ever since the August 11 decision to pull the plug, the conference has been getting hammered by everyone.

Outside of the university leaders and Cowardly Kevin, is there anyone on the planet who thinks the Big 10 made the right call?

That’s a serious question. Is there anyone in the country who thinks the Big 10 did the right thing by canceling football?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nebraska Football (@huskerfbnation) on

The answer to that question is a firm and overwhelming no. Kevin Warren took the greatest conference in college sports and made us a joke.

Whether it’s President Trump or Governor Ricketts, the Big 10 is getting criticized by all sides, and the conference deserves it.

We were robbed of football during the coronavirus pandemic. To make matters worse, other conferences are still playing. The SEC isn’t scared, but we’re still hiding in our basements!

Keep raising your voices, folks! We can’t let people forget about this disgrace anytime soon.