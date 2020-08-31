Police Release Video Of 6 Suspects Wanted In Alleged Beating Of Transgender Woman In Her Own Home

Philadelphia police are investigating an alleged attack against a transgender woman who was beaten inside her home and have released the video of the suspects, numerous sources reported.

A surveillance camera captured part of the attack before it was ripped from the wall. The video was captured outside Kendall Stephens’ Philadelphia home around 11 p.m. Aug. 24, and shows six people, three women and three men. Police released the video to search for the suspects, according to ABC 6.

Stephens told ABC 6 that she was inside her home with her husband, 12-year-old goddaughter and another child when people began to fight outside and caused a disruption. (RELATED: Mayor Of Philadelphia, Where You Can’t Dine Indoors, Spotted Dining Indoors Next State Over)

“It was a brawl, people were fighting, people were throwing around liquor bottles all in front of my property while I had kids inside,” Stephens told ABC 6.

After threatening to call 911 if the individuals didn’t leave, the group began to attack her, which was partially captured on camera before the camera was ripped down.

“This lady comes balling at me like a bull and starts swinging at me. I tried to close my door, front door, and as I’m doing this, she kicks it open and starts attacking me all about the face,” said Stephens.

“They called me a tranny, they said, ‘You’re a man, we’re gonna get you.’ And they were repeating this all throughout the beating, (they) said that I deserved it,” Stephens continued.

Stephens told ABC 6 that she’s still in fear for her life.

“They threatened to come back and finish the job, those were the last words said to me,” Stephens said.

The suspect descriptions according to police are:

Suspect #1: Black female, 28-32 years-of-age, 5’5″, 190 lbs.

Suspect #2: Black female, 18-19 years-of-age, 5’6″, 130 lbs.

Suspect #3: Black female, thin build.

Suspects #4-6: Black males, medium build.