Tennessee Volunteers Return To Football Practice During The Coronavirus Pandemic

The Tennessee Volunteers are back on the football field.

According to 247Sports, the Volunteers returned to practicing Saturday night after a brief pause because of coronavirus.

The Vols open the season Sept. 26 against South Carolina.

This is good news for fans of the Volunteers and college football fans in general. We need every single team possible practicing.

The season is just around the corner, and it’ll be here before we know it. That means teams have to have the pads on and get to work on the field.

Unfortunately, coronavirus has caused all kinds of disruptions in the world of college football. Teams have had to pause practices and the cowards in the Big 10 just completely shut everything down.

The Vols had to take a short break, but they’re back to rolling now. It’s a minor victory, but I’ll take whatever I can get.

Sept. 26 can’t get here fast enough. I can’t wait to see what we get out of the SEC. It’s been a long war against coronavirus, and it’s now time to enjoy some football.