This Multi-Functional ePump Is A Summer Must-Have And It’s Over 20% Off

From camping trips to visits from the in-laws, the need to blow up an air mattress can come at a moment’s notice — and if that air pump isn’t ready to go, things can go downhill, fast. And if you’re still relying on an air pump that’s years old to do the job, perhaps it’s time to invest in one that won’t go kaput on you any time soon.

When it comes to dependable air pumps, the Coolado Portable Multifunctional ePump is an obvious choice. That’s because, while small, this air pump is incredibly powerful, providing you with strong airflow when you need it most. Due to its lithium battery that boasts a 4000 mAh capacity, this thing has enough juice to keep it running continuously for up to 90 minutes. In fact, after just one charging session via USB, the pump can inflate or deflate a standard air mattress a whopping 45 times.

Unlike other air pumps out there, the Coolado Portable Multifunctional ePump is compatible with a wide array of inflatable items. Whether it be an air mattress, a pool toy, or a raft, this ePump comes equipped with three extra nozzles, perfect for just about any air hole. In just two minutes, it can inflate an entire air mattress, just like that. It’s even powerful enough to provide extra air to strengthen a barbeque fire. Talk about handy!

Super lightweight and small enough to fit into your bag or even pocket, the Coolado Portable Multifunctional ePump is incredibly portable, making it great for camping trips, beach excursions, and more. It even comes with a high-quality protective case to keep it in pristine condition between uses.

Ready to experience the Coolado Portable Multifunctional ePump incredible power? For a limited time, you can snag it for 22% off its original price, making it just $35 bucks.

