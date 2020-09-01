Alex Smith Plays On FedEx Field For The 1st Time Since His Brutal Leg Injury

Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith played on FedEx Field for the first time in almost two years.

The team tweeted some photos Monday of Smith in his gear slinging passes on the squad's home field. He hasn't taken a snap in a game since obliterating his knee during a 2018 game against Houston.

I know I’ve said it before, but I’ll say it again just to really drive the point home. It’s insane that Smith is able to play football again.

His leg injury was one of the worst that I’ve ever seen in the history of sports. It was absolutely brutal on all levels.

GRAPHIC WARNING! Oh, maaan. That’s a shocking injury for Alex Smith. Never like to see that???? #NFL #HOUvsWAS pic.twitter.com/0JWCFxlGNV — Michael Randall (@MickRandallHS) November 18, 2018

Here we are nearly two years later and Smith has been cleared to play football again. It’s one of the greatest comeback stories that we’ve ever seen.

Is there a guarantee that Smith ever plays in a game again for Washington? No, the team might ride with Haskins, but it doesn’t matter.

The fact Smith even made it this far is truly remarkable. If he plays in a game again, then it’s just gravy. It’s a hell of a comeback story, and I’m happy for him.