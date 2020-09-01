The Big 10 Says The Vote To Cancel Football Was 11-3

The Big 10 is now claiming the vote to cancel football was 11-3.

Brett McMurphy tweeted the conference’s response to a lawsuit from Nebraska football players, and claimed the vote to cancel football during the coronavirus pandemic was 11-3. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Big 10 argues it did nothing wrong because the 11-3 vote easily hit the 60% threshold required to cancel the games. You can read the full statement below.

According to Adam Rittenberg, the three programs to vote to play were Ohio State, Nebraska and Iowa.

League sources tell ESPN that #Nebraska, #OhioState and #Iowa are the three schools that voted against postponing the fall season. This will surprise absolutely no one who has followed the story. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) August 31, 2020

To be clear, this is now the fourth different version of the vote that the public has been told. So far, it’s been 12-2, 8-6, it wasn’t known if a vote was held at all and it’s now 11-3 for those of you keeping score at home.

What’s clear in the @bigten is division. Commissioner Warren dodged every question & every follow up from @BTNDaveRevsine on his own Network. The vote originally leaked as 12-2 to the media, was done so incorrectly. It was 8-6, and it’s impossible politics didn’t play a role. — Tim Brando (@TimBrando) August 16, 2020

I can’t wait to see what the next update is from the Big 10! I’m sure nothing will change at all in the coming days.

If there’s one thing we’ve learned since the B1G canceled football, the story never changes and the narrative always stays the same.

Are you sensing my sarcasm? You should be because I’m pouring it on right now.

If the vote was 11-3, then every single school president other than the ones at OSU, Iowa and Nebraska should be fired immediately.

All 11 university leaders and Cowardly Kevin need to be shown the exit as soon as possible because canceling football looks dumber by the day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Aug 12, 2020 at 2:52pm PDT

As I said above, I’m sure this will change again before it’s all said and done. At this point, we have no reason to believe a single thing we’re told.

It’s a clown show and there’s no other way to describe it.