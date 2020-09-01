Bill Belichick Praises Cam Newton, Says ‘Nobody Works Harder’

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is very impressed with quarterback Cam Newton.

During an interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio, the legendary NFL coach said “nobody works harder than Cam Newton” when discussing his new quarterback’s work ethic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can listen to his full comments below.

“Nobody works harder than @CameronNewton.” Needless to say, @Patriots coach Bill Belichick has been pleased with his new quarterback.#GoPats | #PatsCamp pic.twitter.com/f00oXOOHoS — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) August 31, 2020

The eyes of the NFL are upon the Patriots and Newton. Everyone wants to see how this experiment goes with Belichick and the Auburn Heisman winner.

If Newton is healthy and ready to play, then the Patriots are going to likely be just fine. Yes, Newton’s play dropped off the past few years.

However, make no mistake about when it comes to his upside. When Newton is playing at his best, he’s a beast on the football field.

Now, he’s paired up with the best head coach in the NFL. If they mesh, which by all accounts seems to be the case, then defenses around the league might be in major trouble.

No matter what happens, everyone is watching to see how all of this unfolds in New England. It’s going to be a fascinating 2020 storyline.