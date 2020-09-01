Journalist Tells Tucker Carlson That The Government Must Stop ‘Destructive’ Critical Race Theory Indoctrination

Discovery Institute Research Fellow and journalist Christopher Rufo said Tuesday that it is time for the Trump administration to stop sending government employees to critical race theory indoctrination sessions.

“I call on the president to immediately issue this Executive Order and stamp out this destructive, divisive, pseudo-scientific ideology at its root,” Rufo told Fox News host Tucker Carlson on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

“I think it is something he has denounced, this kind of Black Lives Matter, neo-Marxist rhetoric in places like Portland and Seattle, but it is time to take action and destroy it within his own administration.”

Rufo explained that he has just concluded a six month investigation that he says demonstrates how various federal government departments and agencies are sending white males to multi-day reeducation seminars where they are told that they naturally oppress women and non-whites because of their white privilege. (RELATED: BARR: Trump Should Ban Critical Race Theory Reeducation Programs)

“And what I have discovered is critical race theory has become, in essence, the default ideology of the federal bureaucracy and is now being weaponized against the American people.”

Rufo revealed that he researched this sort of activity within the Treasury Department, where he said a diversity trainer named Howard Roth told employees that America was “a fundamentally a white supremacist country and ‘virtually all white people uphold the system of racism and white superiority.'” Rufo said Roth was “asking white employees at the treasury department and affiliated organizations to accept their white privilege.”

Rufo found similar indoctrination occurring at the FBI, which “is now holding weekly seminars on intersectionality, which is a hard left academic theory that reduces people to a network of racial, gender and sexual orientation identities, that intersect in complex ways and determine whether you are an oppressor or oppressed.”

The researcher outlined how even those responsible for the construction of nuclear weapons at Sandra National Laboratories are being shipped off to “a three day reeducation camp to deconstruct their white male culture and actually force them to write letters of apology to women and people of color.” (RELATED: DC Police Officers Now Receiving Critical Race Theory Training)

Rufo praised Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley for raising objections to the training but said “conservatives need to wake up, that this is an existential threat to the United States, and that bureaucracy, even under the Trump Administration, is now being weaponized against core traditional American values.”

Rufo has also flagged documents reportedly leaked from the Seattle King County Executive’s Office that dismiss the justice system as a product of “white supremacist culture,” white leadership, and racism. He told Tucker Carlson during a July 2020 interview that Seattle is planning on shutting down its county jail as part of its plan to defund the police.