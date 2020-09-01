Elvis Presley’s Graceland Vandalized With ‘Defund The Police’ And ‘Black Lives Matter’ Graffiti

Elvis Presley’s former home and popular Memphis tourist attraction Graceland was vandalized with graffiti that said “Defund the Police” and “BLM” overnight Monday, numerous sources reported.

Vandals painted “#DEFUND THE POLICE” and “ABOLISH ICE” among other slogans in thick black letters on the sidewalk along Elvis Presley Boulevard, Commercial Appeal reported. They also struck other sites, including Levitt Shell, a amphitheater where vandals spray-painted “FUCK TRUMP” and “EAT THE RICH” along “BLM” and messages about defunding the police.

They are removing graffiti that appeared overnight in front of @VisitGraceland ⚠️Some pictures contain explicit language ⚠️ @WMCActionNews5 pic.twitter.com/Z8CWFUaWVD — Briseida Holguin (@BriseidaHolguin) September 1, 2020

The extent of the graffiti suggests there were multiple people involved in the vandalism, and they likely spent an extensive period of time there.

Another site hit with similar Black Lives Matter and anti-police slogans, including was a large “I (Love) Memphis” mural.

Bill Stanley, Elvis’ stepbrother, says he’s appalled that someone would deface Elvis’ home, according to WMC 5.

“This is totally uncalled for,” said Stanley. “I mean, besides the day that Elvis passed away, this right here is right up next to it.”

Democratic State Rep. Antonio Parkinson asked “What’s the real issue here?” on Facebook in response to the vandalism, WMC 5 reported. Every visitor that has come to Graceland has written on that wall and there were no complaints. So, really, it’s WHAT was written, not the fact that it was written.”

A worker power washed the graffiti from Graceland’s wall Tuesday morning.

The vandalism follows nationwide protests and riots over the death of George Floyd in May, and other black men including Rayshard Brooks and most recently Jacob Blake. Rioters have vandalized businesses, houses of worship, and other buildings, often with similar messages as the ones painted on Graceland’s property.

Memphis police are investigating the incidents to determine who is responsible for the vandalism.