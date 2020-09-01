Former ESPN Reporter Says ‘Direction Of Country’ ‘Impacted’ His Decision To Move Back To Fox News

Former ESPN reporter Will Cain revealed what impacted his decision to move back to hosting “Fox & Friends Weekend.”

Cain claimed the “direction of the country” motivated him to leave his role at the sports broadcasting network, according to an article published Tuesday by the New York Post.

“The direction of the country over the last six months … it really impacted my decision on what I want to be talking about every day,” Cain told Colin Cowherd on his podcast, “The Herd,” the New York Post reported. (RELATED: College Football Returns Saturday Night When Austin Peay Plays Central Arkansas On ESPN)

Cain previously worked at CNN as a fill-in host for “In The Arena.” He began his career at ESPN as a radio show host and eventually would become a fill-in guest for “First Take.”

Saturday Podcast. @willcain why did he leave ESPN? We don’t stick to sports. Why he likes Dak. And more. https://t.co/Tnp5Q5oIYE — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) August 29, 2020

“Let me be honest with you about my biases, my beliefs,” Cain said, according to the outlet. “I don’t want to hide them from you and in response I want to hear yours … the biggest mistake we can make is to box people out – tell them ‘you’re wrong, you’re racist, you don’t belong in the conversation.’ That’s not what I wanted to do, I want to be honest about who I was and invite everybody else to tell me how I was wrong.”