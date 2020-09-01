Giannis Antetokounmpo Rookie Card Expected To Sell For $2 Million

A Giannis Antetokounmpo rookie card is expected to sell for a shocking amount of money.

According to TMZ, a signed card from the Milwaukee Bucks star’s rookie campaign that includes a piece of his jersey is expected to fetch $2 million at auction through Goldin Auctions. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can see a photo of the card in the tweet below.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Rare Rookie Card Could Crack $2 Mil At Auction https://t.co/lTDHuNMqPp — TMZ (@TMZ) September 1, 2020

These memorabilia stories always blow my mind, especially once we start talking about stuff selling for millions of dollars.

I simply can’t imagine spending $2 million on card. That’s the kind of money that changes lives forever.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Giannis Ugo Antetokounmpo (@giannis_an34) on Aug 15, 2020 at 12:26pm PDT

Yet, somebody is going to drop it for a signed rookie card of Giannis Antetokounmpo. It’s a truly insane situation when that kind of money starts getting thrown around.

I have some really cool sports memorabilia, and some of it is from some very historic and rare events. Yet, I can’t imagine even cracking the six figure range, which I’ve never come close to doing.

Now, crank it up to a couple million for a Giannis card, and I think you’ll understand why it’s such an insane number.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Giannis Ugo Antetokounmpo (@giannis_an34) on Aug 8, 2020 at 10:30am PDT

Props to the person who buys this card. Clearly, they’re not running short on money.