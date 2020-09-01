Editorial

Giannis Antetokounmpo Rookie Card Expected To Sell For $2 Million

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 06: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts as he leaves the court during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on March 06, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

(Harry How/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
A Giannis Antetokounmpo rookie card is expected to sell for a shocking amount of money.

According to TMZ, a signed card from the Milwaukee Bucks star’s rookie campaign that includes a piece of his jersey is expected to fetch $2 million at auction through Goldin Auctions. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can see a photo of the card in the tweet below.

These memorabilia stories always blow my mind, especially once we start talking about stuff selling for millions of dollars.

I simply can’t imagine spending $2 million on card. That’s the kind of money that changes lives forever.

 

Yet, somebody is going to drop it for a signed rookie card of Giannis Antetokounmpo. It’s a truly insane situation when that kind of money starts getting thrown around.

I have some really cool sports memorabilia, and some of it is from some very historic and rare events. Yet, I can’t imagine even cracking the six figure range, which I’ve never come close to doing.

Now, crank it up to a couple million for a Giannis card, and I think you’ll understand why it’s such an insane number.

 

Props to the person who buys this card. Clearly, they’re not running short on money.