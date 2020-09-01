Gun Test: Mossberg MC2c 9mm

By Richard A. Mann, Gun Digest

The whole package, the Mossberg MC2c delivers the reliability, accuracy and comfort you want in a concealed carry pistol, and the capacity.

What Makes The MC2c A Top Defensive Pistol Pick:

At 1.10-inch and 21-ounces loaded, the pistol is easy to conceal and carry.

Accessory rail is long enough to accommodate most accessories.

With its flush-fit magazine, the pistol has 13-round capacity; with its extended mag 15.

Thin and easy to fit in the hand, the pistol has a comfortable grip.

A crisp 5.5-pound trigger break enhances the accuracy potential of the pistol.

I carry concealed everywhere, and that’s why I’m always testing every new compact and sub-compact pistol that’s been released. I look for comfort, ergonomics, reliability and accuracy.

Early in 2019, Mossberg shocked us all with its first pistol (well, its first pistol in 100 years): the Mossberg MC-1sc, a sub-compact, 9mm, single-stack pistol. The MC-1sc gave us a series of features that made the pistol a desirable choice for both concealed carry and EDC.

Now, a year after the introduction of the MC-1sc, Mossberg has introduced a slightly bigger sibling to the MC-1sc: the MC2c, the new entry from Mossberg for its pistol series.

Comparing The Siblings

The new MC2c is a compact-sized pistol with almost identical features and ergonomics as the MC-1sc. They both share a black glass-reinforced polymer frame; a stainless steel slide in either DLC finish or a matte stainless steel finish for a two-tone look; a 416 stainless steel DLC-finished barrel with a 1:10 right-hand twist; and almost identical aesthetic features as the MC-1sc. In addition, the MC2c uses the same comfortable, flat-faced polymer trigger. Mossberg will be offering two models with external cross-bolt external safeties, two models without it and one model with Tru-Glo night sights.

Even though it’s compact and slim, the Mossberg MC2c offers reliability and accuracy with either a 13- or 15-round capacity.

Mossberg also continued to use the Sig Sauer-pattern dovetail front and rear sights used on the MC-1sc. The basic pistols ships with a 3-dot white-dot. Both the front and rear sights are adjustable for drift.

A common feature on both the MC-1sc and the MC2c is the takedown process. This is one of the most innovative takedown processes I’ve seen in any striker-fired pistol. To take down either pistol, you must first remove the backplate on the slide and the striker, thereby rendering the pistol inoperable. This completely removes the necessity of having to press the trigger to release the slide and the possibility of any accidental discharge in the takedown process.

One detail I really like on both the MC-1sc and the MC2c is the cocking serrations. Not only are they grippy, they’re also very esthetically pleasing—at least to me. (Although I don’t use the front cocking serrations, I love the look of them; they just look good!)

The Younger, Slightly Larger Sibling

The new MC2c has slightly larger dimensions than its older brother: a 7.10-inch length, 4.90-inch height and 1.10-inch width. It weighs in at only 21 ounces unloaded and 29 ounces loaded. With a 4-inch barrel length, the MC2c offers a 6.40-inch sight radius. Unlike its older, smaller sibling, the MC2c has an accessory rail that fits most lights, lasers or accessories.

Another MC2c difference is capacity. Unlike the smaller, single-stack MC-1sc, the new MC2c features a metal double-stack magazine with a capacity of either 13-round flush or 15-round extended magazines. It’s interesting to note that the grip on the MC2c isn’t that much thicker than the grip on the MC-1sc.

When I first picked up the MC2c, I was pleasantly surprised with its ergonomics and feel. The grips were nice and thin; in fact, I couldn’t believe that a 13-round flush magazine could fit in this compact and comfortable grip. The trigger pull breaks at a crisp 5.5 pounds, but it really doesn’t feel that heavy.

Shooting The MC2c At Gunsite Academy

Now, enough about the pistol; let’s do some shooting.

I spent two days with the MC2c at Gunsite under the great guidance from the Gunsite staff, especially Charlie McNeese and Ed Head. There’s nothing better than having two great instructors guiding you through some heavy training.

Over the course of two days, we ran the basic Gunsite drills, as well as a couple of shoot houses. We used both Hornady Critical Defense and CCI Blazer Brass ammunition.

The MC2c pistol ran for two days without a single malfunction, and I didn’t clean it once. I’m fairly sure I ran more than 300 rounds over the course of those two days. It’s quite impressive that in spite of constant shooting in cold, drizzly weather, I didn’t experience a malfunction. It’s very telling and speaks volumes about this new pistol.

One funny incident: Halfway through the first day, most of the participants in the group had used a black Sharpie to black out the white dots on the rear sight; I did too. Even though most of the shooting community really appreciates the 3-dot sight system, I’ve grown to prefer black rear sights. (I think Mossberg should include a black Sharpie in every box for those of us who prefer black sights!)

After the Gunsite class, I took the MC2c to my local indoor range (C2 Tactical in Scottsdale, Arizona) for a quiet accuracy test. I used the new Ransom Steady Rest—an aluminum rest that allows the shooter to have a steady platform for more repeatable and accurate shooting.

I tested ammo that ranged from premium defensive ammunition all the way to practice ammunition: Hornady Critical Defense 115-grain FTX, Federal Hydra-Shok 135-grain, Federal Train & Protect 115-grain Versatile HP, Federal Syntech Defense 138-grain SJHP and Federal Syntech Training Match 147-grain TSJ.

I did all my testing at a distance of 10 yards, because the MC2c is a CCW/EDC pistol, and most armed encounters won’t happen farther than 10 yards (most happen within 3 yards).

I fired five, five-round groups with each type of ammunition, and my results were as expected: The premium ammunition performed great, with groups under 1 inch with the Federal Hydra-Shok, giving me an average group of .96 inch. The Hornady Critical Defense gave me an average group of .95 inch.

The practice ammunition performed very well too. The Federal Train & Protect gave me an average group of 1.25 inches; the Federal Syntech Defense gave me an average group of 1.5 inches; and the Federal Syntech Training Match gave me an average group of 1.6 inches.

For some reason, perspective buyers of defense handguns expect a little heavier shooting than just a couple of days of Gunsite training and some slow-paced accuracy testing. I remember the days when consumers would buy a defensive pistol, run a couple of hundred rounds through it, clean it and immediately start using the pistol as their main defensive pistol. But with the advent of social media, minor defects in some pistols get blown out of proportion.

As a result, some consumers believe that any pistol should have at least 1,000-plus rounds fired through it without a single malfunction before they consider the pistol “worthy” of becoming their carry pistol. I don’t understand this way of thinking, but it’s a new fact of life.

Reliability Testing

I decided to add a little bit of fast shooting to test the MC2c for the final step—reliability testing. I loaded two 13-round magazines and did two back-to-back mag dumps just as fast as I could press that trigger. I also did one slide lock reload as fast as I could do it.

I had some leftover CCI Blazer brass so, why not, right? Well, it didn’t disappoint, and, again, not a single malfunction. In all reality, after the Gunsite class, I honestly didn’t expect any malfunctions, but I decided to perform the test anyway.

I’m not surprised with my conclusions about the Mossberg MC2c—I like it. It’s big enough to fit my hand comfortably and narrow enough to comfortably fit in any IWB or OWB holster. Sights are easy to find and offer a great sight picture.

Reliability is just what I expected, and then some. Personally, I wouldn’t hesitate to carry this pistol as my EDC, because I already know it will run in pretty much any weather condition and will be both accurate and reliable if I ever need it to protect myself and/or my family.

Mossberg MC2c Specs:

Caliber: 9mm

Action: Semi-automatic

Frame: Compact

Capacity: 13-round (flush)/15-round (extended)

Safety: Integrated trigger blade safety;

cross-bolt manual safety (optional)

Frame: Glass-reinforced polymer, matte black

Slide: 416 stainless steel, DLC finish or matte stainless finish (two-tone)

Barrel: 416 stainless steel, DLC

Length: 7.10 in.

Height: 4.90 in.

Width: 1.10 in.

Weight: 21 oz. (unloaded); 29 oz. (loaded)

Barrel Length: 4 in.

Barrel Rifling: button-rifled six-groove

Twist Rate: 1:10 RH twist

Sight Radius: 6.40 in.

Front Sight: White dot, drift adjustable; dovetail sight

Rear Sight: Dual white dot, drift adjustable; dovetail sight

Trigger: Flat-profile trigger

Trigger Pull: Approx. 5.5 lb.

Trigger Travel: .5 in.

MSRP: $490.00

For more information on the Mossberg MC2c, please visit mossberg.com.

