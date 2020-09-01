Jack Harlow Buys Rings Reportedly Worth At Least $100,000 For His Friends

Rapper Jack Harlow apparently dropped some serious cash on some rings for his friends.

Harlow recently posted a photo on Instagram of his crew with matching rings and wrote, “Championship rings for the team.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram Championship rings for the team ⛲️ A post shared by Jack Harlow (@jackharlow) on Aug 30, 2020 at 11:22am PDT

Well, how much did those rings cost? According to TMZ, the eight diamond rings are valued at roughly $110,000!

Yes, a 22-year-old rapper dropped six figures to ice out his buddies. Another classic example of a celebrity exercising some financial discipline!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack Harlow (@jackharlow) on Feb 26, 2020 at 12:32pm PST

I really don’t want to sound mean, but who the hell is advising these celebrities who keep blowing money on jewelry?

Look, I love my friends to death. I’d walk to the gates of hell doused in gasoline for some of them. They call be at three in the morning looking for help, and I’m not even going to ask questions.

You know what I will never do for my buddies? Buy them jewelry. Why? Because it’s a pointless way to spend money.

I might as well just drive down the road and pitch it straight out the window.

A fool and his money soon part ways. That’s a lesson that’s apparently been taught to very few celebrities, including Jack Harlow.