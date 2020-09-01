Will Dabo Swinney Coach The Jacksonville Jaguars Next Season?

Will Dabo Swinney be the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021?

Apparently, this is an idea that has some momentum behind it, and former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum thinks it's very possible the Clemson coach jumps to the pros next season to join the Jaguars.

“This would be the perfect storm and here’s why. He’s immensely popular in that area of the country and if he can go with Trevor Lawrence right down the road to Jacksonville, with all those picks and cap room, that’s the ideal situation,” Tannenbaum explained during a recent ESPN appearance about Swinney potentially going to the Jaguars, according to 247Sports.

Let me go ahead and pour cold water all over this idea. There is no shot Dabo Swinney is coaching the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021.

There is literally no chance at all Swinney jumps ship for the Jaguars.

The logic isn’t terrible. The Jaguars could take Trevor Lawrence with the first overall pick, and it’s easy to see how some people might think that means Swinney would follow.

However, the two-time national champion isn’t leaving the Tigers. Swinney is royalty in the world of college football.

Outside of Nick Saban, there’s not a single coach in the country who measures up. Not a single one. Why would Swinney ever want to leave that kind of atmosphere?

Also, Dabo Swinney is on a $93 million contract. He’s already paid better than most coaches in the NFL, which means he has no financial incentive at all to leave Clemson.

While it might be a fun thing to debate, there’s next to no chance Swinney even gives the Jags the time of day if they come knocking.

He’s in the perfect situation and there’s no reason to leave.