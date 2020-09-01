Kansas And North Carolina State Will Start The Football Season With No Fans At Home Games

North Carolina State and Kansas will open the football season without fans at home games.

The Wolfpack and Jayhawks both announced that they would begin the 2020 season without fans in attendance during the coronavirus pandemic.

Both programs left the door open to having fans at some point down the road.

???????????????? ???????????? ???????????????? ???????? @jefflongKU // An update regarding fans at KAI events in September based on medical recommendations More ➝ https://t.co/aLP4jijO2b pic.twitter.com/aa3j4YjBks — Kansas Jayhawks (@KUAthletics) August 31, 2020

In line with current state guidelines, @PackAthletics will begin the fall with no spectators. ????https://t.co/dIjjHlw62w — NC State Football (@PackFootball) August 31, 2020

Another day goes by in the world of college football and more programs are shutting down fans attending games.

Around and around we go, folks! At this point, I’m not sure what to expect once games actually start rolling along.

As a betting man, I’m willing to bet more programs follow and completely ban fans to start the season. It seems like the most likely outcome.

I also don’t understand how fans might not be safe in September, but might be in October. That doesn’t seem to add up or make a ton of sense.

Will so much change in a couple weeks during the coronavirus pandemic that fans will all of a sudden become safer? That seems incredibly unlikely.

We’ll see which team drops the hammer next on fans, but I can guarantee that it’s coming. Stadiums simply aren’t going to be full during the coronavirus pandemic.