‘We Just Passed A Guy In A Jetpack’: Pilot Landing In Los Angeles Reports Crazy Sighting

A pilot landing a plane at the Los Angeles International Airport reported seeing a mystery man flying with a jetpack.

The bizarre encounter occurred Sunday night, according to ABC 7. The pilot was reportedly flying the plane at 3,000 feet when he spotted the man with the jetpack.

“We just passed a guy in a jetpack.” A pilot landing an American Airlines jet at LAX reported a bizarre and close encounter. https://t.co/BigV4CLazy — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) September 1, 2020

The interaction between the pilot and the traffic control went as follows, according to the outlet:

Pilot: “Tower, American 1997, we just passed a guy in a jetpack.” Tower: “American 1997, OK, thank you. Were they off to your left or right side?” Pilot: “Off the left side, maybe 300 yards or so, about our altitude.”

The traffic control tower warned other flights of the spotting. (RELATED: Airports Hope To Make Facial Scanning The New Standard Within 4 Years Despite Privacy Concerns)

How absolutely bizarre, but also really cool all at the same time? I’d love to spot a man flying around with a jetpack on. It sounds thrilling, but absolutely terrifying at the same time. Especially since he was so close to an actual plane trying to land at LAX.

Is flying with a jetpack even legal? I can’t get over how crazy this story is. I’d love to see photos of the man. It’d be really cool if he had filmed the whole thing with a GoPro.