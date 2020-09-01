Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Find A Way To Honor Princess Diana On Anniversary Of Her Death

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry found a special way Monday to honor the late Princess Diana on the anniversary of her death by planting a garden.

“The children of our Preschool Learning Center got a wonderful surprise when The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited yesterday,” the Assistance League of Los Angeles captioned its post on Instagram Tuesday, along with several shots of the former royals digging in the dirt and planting flowers during the visit. The post was noted by the “Today” show. (RELATED: Celebrate Prince William’s Birthday With Unforgettable Shots Of Kate Middleton [SLIDESHOW])

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Assistance League of LA (@assistanceleagueoflosangeles) on Sep 1, 2020 at 3:57am PDT

“In addition to helping the children replant the Preschool Learning Center’s garden, they spent time with them, sharing their appreciation for nature and helping to instill the importance of healthy eating,” the group added. “We truly appreciate their time and care for our students.” (RELATED: Meghan Markle Shares What Her ‘Something Blue’ Was From Her Royal Wedding)

According to the outlet:

Prince Harry planted forget-me-not seeds, which were Princess Diana’s favorite flower, to mark the anniversary of her passing on Aug. 31. The duchess also carried forget-me-nots in her wedding bouquet in 2018 as a special tribute to the late princess.

It all comes following an announcement from Kensington Palace about Prince Harry and Prince William honoring the late royal next July with the unveiling of a statue on the grounds of her former home at the palace on what would have been Princess Diana‘s 60th birthday.

As previously reported, the announcement about the statue came just three days ahead of the 23rd anniversary of the car crash in Paris that killed the late royal in 1997.