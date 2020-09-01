Michigan Wolverines Expect To Lose $100 Million Without Football In The Fall

The Michigan Wolverines expect to lose a shocking amount of money without football.

According to MLive.com, Wolverines athletic director Warde Manuel anticipates that the program will lose $100 million without football in the fall because of coronavirus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“The impact is upwards of almost half our budget…It is a significant loss,” Manuel said during an interview on the “Conqu’ring Heroes” podcast, according to the same MLive.com report.

These numbers are nothing short of being absolutely depressing and devastating. Ohio State, Nebraska, Penn State, Michigan and Wisconsin are all facing gigantic losses without football happening in the fall.

The programs more or less had their futures killed off when Cowardly Kevin and other Big 10 leaders canceled the season.

Meanwhile, we’ve had to sit back and watch as the SEC, ACC and Big 12 all prepare to play football in a couple weeks.

It’s the most infuriating thing I can possibly imagine. While we lose piles of cash, three other P5 conferences are gearing up to play.

It’s an absolute joke, and it’s nothing short of shameful.

Shoutout to everyone involved in this decision. I sure hope it was worth it because the Big 10 is in huge trouble!