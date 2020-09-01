Minnesota Football Coach P.J. Fleck Stars In Red’s Savoy Pizza Commercial

Minnesota football coach P.J. Fleck has entered the pizza endorsement game.

Red’s Savoy Pizza tweeted a Tuesday video of Fleck starring in an ad, and it’s actually much better than you might expect. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s more or less 60 seconds of Fleck giving a hype speech about pizza, and I’m here for it. Watch it below.

Honestly, I rag on Fleck and the Gophers a ton, and I won’t apologize for it. It’s the nature of the beast. If you can’t handle the heat, then get the hell out of the kitchen.

Minnesota is our rival, and beating them all over the field year after year gives my heart a bunch of joy.

Having said that, Fleck is a very self-aware man. He knows that his brand is high energy and enthusiasm, and that’s what he brought in this ad.

I think we can all agree that we’re feeling some pizza after that ad. At the very least, I could go for a slice after Fleck’s speech, and I’m saying that as a guy who hates Minnesota.

Props to Fleck for keeping it real. We love to see it. Now, we’ll have to find out if he can ever consistently beat Wisconsin.