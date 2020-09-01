Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood And More Lead Pack Of Women Up For CMA Awards

Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood and more lead a group of women up for this year’s Country Music Association Awards, including Entertainer of the Year.

Lambert, with her latest album “Wildcard,” is up for a total of seven nominations for the 2020 CMA Awards, according to Variety magazine in a piece published Tuesday. That is more than any other artist in this year’s list of nominees. (RELATED: Miranda Lambert Opens Up About Her Love Life And Breaking Hearts)

The 36-year-old country singer, who now has a total of 55 nominations in her career, is up for not only Entertainer of the Year, but Album of the Year for “Wildcard,” Female Vocalist of the Year, Song and Single of the Year for “Blue Bird,” Music Video of the Year for the same song and Musical Event of the Year for “Fooled Around And Fell In Love” – “(feat. Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes [and] Caylee Hammack),” per the outlet. (RELATED: Miranda Lambert: New Music Coming Out Soon)

Maren Morris, with her hit “The Bones,” is up for a total of five nominations for this year’s awards including Song of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year.

Also leading the pack with a nod for Female Vocalist of the Year and Entertainer of the Year this year is Carrie Underwood.

Several newcomers to the categories this year include Gabby Barrett up for Single of the Year for “I Hope”and New Artist of the Year and Ingrid Andress up for Song of the Year for “More Hearts Than Mine” and New Artist of the Year.

Luke Combs, Eric Church and Keith Urban also are up for Entertainer of the Year.

The CMA Awards are scheduled to take place Nov. 11 on ABC. Exactly what the show will look like has yet to be announced.