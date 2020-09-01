Norway’s Parliament Hit By A Cyber Attack, According To Norwegian Intelligence

The Norwegian national assembly and counter-intelligence agency said Tuesday that the Norwegian parliament was hit by a cyber attack within the past few days, Reuters reported.

Norwegian authorities say the cyber attack included hacks of several elected members’ and employees’ email accounts, according to Reuters.

Parliament has not identified the targeted legislators and staff members, but said parliament’s “analysis shows that various quantities of data were downloaded” in a Tuesday statement, per Reuters. (RELATED:Experts Say Green Energy Made Cyber Attacks On Power Grid Much Easier)

A Labor Party spokesman told public broadcaster NRK that several party members were targeted and affected in the attack, according to the New York Times.

The Norwegian National Security Authority (NSA) has been “assisting parliament with analysis and technical assistance,” in the country’s efforts to get to the bottom of the attack, NSA spokesman Trond Oevstedal said, per Reuters.

Authorities still have not commented on who was behind the cyber attack, what kind of methods the hackers used, and what specifically the hackers were looking for.

However, Marianne Andreassen, the parliament’s chief administrator, said efforts to thwart the attack “had an immediate effect” in real time.