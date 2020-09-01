Editorial

Oklahoma Favored To Win The Big 12, Texas Is Second

Texas Tech v Oklahoma

(Brett Deering/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Oddsmakers think Oklahoma will win the Big 12 this upcoming football season.

According to odds from SuperBookSports, the Sooners are at 5/4 to win the Big 12 in 2020. The Texas Longhorns are second at 8/5 and Oklahoma State is third at 7/1. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I mean, is anyone picking against the Sooners before we play a single game? That’d be an incredibly stupid thing to do.

Lincoln Riley and Oklahoma own the Big 12 until proven otherwise. They have dominated the scene, and I don’t expect that to change anytime soon.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Oklahoma Football (@ou_football) on

Riley now has Spencer Rattler under center, and the hype surrounding the young quarterback is borderline deafening.

He’s going to be a serious problem for defenses in 2020.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Spencer Rattler (@spencer_rattler) on

Having said that, Texas needs to have a great season. Tom Herman probably isn’t getting fired no matter what because of coronavirus, but he needs to cool down his hot seat.

Sam Ehlinger is in his final year of college football, and it’s time to put up or shut up.

Can Texas make things interesting? Sure, but I’m still all in on Oklahoma.