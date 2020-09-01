Prince Harry Revealed Regret Over Short Phone Call With Princess Diana Right Before Her Death

Prince Harry previously revealed the regret he felt over the final phone call he had before Princess Diana’s death in 1997.

Prince Harry opened up about the phone call in the documentary “Our Mother Diana: Her Life And Legacy, according to an article published by Fox News on the 23rd anniversary of the Princess‘ death.

Prince Harry had revealed that he and his brother were distracted while on their last phone call with Diana before her death.

"If I'd known that that was the last time I was going to speak to my mother the things that I would – the things I would have said to her," Prince Harry said, Fox News reported.

Prince Harry also revealed he had only cried “maybe, maybe once” since he cried at her graveside back in 1997.

“So there’s, you know, there’s a lot of — there’s a lot of grief that still needs to be let out,” he said, the outlet reported.

Princess Diana passed away after being injured in a car crash in Paris. It has been reported that she was being chased by paparazzi at the time of the car crash.

“There’s not a day that William and I don’t wish that she was still around, and we wonder what kind of a mother she would be now, and what kind of a public role she would have, and what a difference she would be making,” he said in the documentary.

“We won’t speak as openly and as publicly about her again,” Prince Harry added.