REPORT: Auburn’s Football Didn’t Have Coronavirus Problems Until Students Returned To Campus In August

Students returning to campus reportedly caused major problems for Auburn’s football team.

According to Dick Vitale, the Tigers were doing just fine handling coronavirus before students returned to campus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In fact, the team didn’t have any positive tests when they were the only people on campus in August. In the past week, several players have tested positive and practices have been canceled.

–@JoshVitale tells us Auburn did not have any positive COVID tests when just the football team was on campus. Now that students have returned, “the bubble has changed.” — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) August 31, 2020

To clarify: No positive tests over two consecutive rounds of testing in August. There were 33 positive tests over the summer prior to that. — Josh Vitale (@JoshVitale) August 31, 2020

I have argued for a long time that the biggest threat to college football happening in the fall is the general student body.

You know what athletes really like to do in their free time? Party and spend time with women. Trust me, I grew up in the world of sports, and what I just said isn’t a secret at all.

So, that presents a huge problem for football teams. It only takes one player to hit up a bar or spend time with people infected and all hell could break loose.

The fact Auburn had zero problems in August before students arrived and then it all fell apart tells you everything you need to know.

We simply have to find a way to keep football players away from other students if we want the season to happen. It’s that simple.

It might not sound like a lot of fun, but it’s the truth. They’re just going to have to give up their social lives this fall.

I’m sure they’re not happy about it, but we don’t have any other choice!