REPORT: Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid Gets 6-Year Extension

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid won’t be leaving anytime soon.

According to Tom Pelissero, the Chiefs and Reid have agreed to a six-year contract extension following the Chiefs winning the Super Bowl last season.

Financial details aren’t known at this time, but I have no doubt that Reid is getting straight paid.

The #Chiefs are finalizing new six-year contracts with coach Andy Reid and GM Brett Veach, tying both to the reigning Super Bowl champs through the 2025 season, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 31, 2020

Reid got his first ring in February, and Veach kept the core of that team together this offseason, including extensions for Patrick Mahomes and Chris Jones. Now, the #Chiefs‘ football brain trust is also locked up for the long haul as they try to build a dynasty. https://t.co/CDgHtqTCyn — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 31, 2020

The Chiefs managed to keep all the major pieces from their Super Bowl run together, and now it’s time to see if they can build a dynasty.

Obviously, the most important person in the entire organization is Patrick Mahomes. The freak of nature quarterback also agreed to a huge extension this past offseason.

Now, the coach who led the Chiefs to the Super Bowl also isn’t going anywhere. If the Chiefs can keep things rolling, then there could be several rings in their future.

Remember, Mahomes is only 24 years old. He has a very long road ahead of him when it comes to playing in the NFL.

As long as the Chiefs can keep the core together, which they’ve done so far, then the future is incredibly bright. It’s going to be a ton of fun to see what they can get done this season. I damn sure wouldn’t want to bet against Mahomes and company.