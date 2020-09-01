Fox News’ Rick Leventhal Discusses New York Post Scoop On Mail-In Voter Fraud

Fox News senior correspondent Rick Leventhal discussed a Saturday report from the New York Post’s Jon Levine about mail-in voter fraud during a Tuesday night segment of “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

Levine’s report cited an anonymous whistleblower and former Democratic operative who claimed that voter fraud “is more the rule than the exception.”

“His dirty work has taken him through the weeds of municipal and federal elections in Paterson, Atlantic City, Camden, Newark, Hoboken and Hudson County and his fingerprints can be found in local legislative, mayoral and congressional races across the Garden State,” Levin wrote. “Some of the biggest names and highest office holders in New Jersey have benefited from his tricks, according to campaign records The Post reviewed.”

“The whisteblower — whose identity, rap sheet and long history working as a consultant to various campaigns were confirmed by The Post — says he not only changed ballots himself over the years, but led teams of fraudsters and mentored at least 20 operatives in New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania — a critical 2020 swing state,” Levin continued.

The operative told the Post that “some methods are really simple, like sending a team into a neighborhood after ballots are mailed out and then knock on the doors and convince people to hand them over,” Leventhal explained. “The operative claims a shocking number of people actually do that, and then they can just throw out the ballots cast for the other side. He says postal workers are sometimes in on the scam, tossing loads of ballots from areas known as Republican strongholds.”

Another scheme allegedly involved paid operatives “helping” the elderly fill out their ballots.

Ballot harvesting, or the process of third-parties collecting ballots with the promise to deliver them to the correct polling facility, has been blamed for Democrats conducting a near-sweep of formerly GOP-held congressional seats in the California in 2018. (RELATED: HILL: Remote Voting Is An Existential Threat To Our Republic)

While President Donald Trump has been a frequent critic of states that automatically mail out ballots before the election, he has expressed support for Florida and states that allow voters to request a mail-in ballot before they are sent.