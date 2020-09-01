Tailgating Is Banned Prior To Virginia Tech Football Games

Virginia Tech football fans have been banned from tailgating prior to games.

According to WDBJ7, the Hokies and the town of Blacksburg have banned tailgating during the 2020 season because of coronavirus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The police are reportedly ready to break up any tailgating that might occur.

Tailgating bans are among the dumbest restrictions that have come out of the coronavirus pandemic, and there’s no debate about it.

Just how stupid is this plan from Va. Tech? Well, tailgating in Blacksburg has been banned but people are being encouraged to “homegate” by partying with friends and family at their houses.

Now, how the hell is that safe to encourage, but four dudes with a tiny grill and a cooler of beer in a parking lot isn’t?

It literally makes no sense at all.

If it’s safe enough to drink in large groups at your house, then it’s safe enough to do in a parking lot. It’s that simple.

I’m not sure why so many programs are anti-tailgating, but it’s safe to see. I expect better out of America!