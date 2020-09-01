133 Illegal Immigrants and Nearly $48 Million Worth Of Drugs Seized At Texas Border In 5 Days, CBP Reports Show

Customs and Border Protection arrested 133 illegal immigrants and seized roughly 7,630 pounds of narcotics were seized at the border between Texas and Mexico over five days, according to the agency.

Authorities intervened in drug smuggling, human smuggling and trafficking and illegal crossing attempts, and recovered around $47,863,472 worth of narcotics, according to 15 Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reports between Aug. 25 and Aug. 28.

.@CBP continues to seize large quantities of meth along the SW border. Last Monday, CBP officers in Laredo seized nearly 490lbs of meth across 2 enforcement actions—including a single drug load valued at over $9.4M: https://t.co/ud8u0b2QV4 pic.twitter.com/SoGHdOyMv9 — CBP Mark Morgan (@CBPMarkMorgan) August 18, 2020

Border Patrol agents near Spofford, Texas, arrested an illegal immigrant who was previously convicted of murder in Texas in 1998, CBP announced on Aug. 25. The same day, Border Patrol agents rescued one illegal immigrant who reportedly got lost around Comstock, Texas, the agency said.

Four stash houses were found and 24 illegal immigrants were detained in the Rio Grande Valley, CBP announced Aug. 26. That morning, CBP agents arrested an illegal immigrant who was priorly convicted of indecent sexual contact with a child, according to the agency.

Thirty illegal immigrants were apprehended in the Valley, CBP reported Aug. 26. (RELATED: Border Patrol Seizes $14.8 Million Dollars Worth Of Cocaine, Arrests 4 Illegal Immigrants Near Puerto Rico)

CBP arrested a Mexican citizen near the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge on Aug. 26 and seized a tractor-trailer after finding 76 pounds of cocaine worth $586,500 and around 12 pounds of methamphetamine worth $22,000, according to CBP.

A U.S. citizen was arrested after CBP found 11 pounds of methamphetamine valued at $219,500 at the Anzalduas International Bridge, the agency said on Friday.

Two illegal immigrants were arrested near Zapata, Texas, on Aug. 26, CBP reported. One of the immigrants detained was Mexican national Diego Andres Rodriguez-Gonzalez, who was previously arrested on charges of Indecency with a Child with Sexual Contact in 2003 and has been deported multiple times, according to the agency.

Amid an already busy enforcement week, Laredo Sector #BorderPatrol agents seize $4M in marijuana near the Rio Grande riverbanks in Northwest Laredo. Read more: https://t.co/6SD8bavEWl pic.twitter.com/6JvDPKi5zH — CBP South Texas (@CBPSouthTexas) August 28, 2020

Officials seized two shipments weighing over 1,200 pounds, of methamphetamines worth around $29.8 million at the World Trade Bridge, CBP reported Aug. 26.

On Aug. 27, Border Patrol and the Laredo Police Department reportedly shut down a stash house holding 20 illegal immigrants, according to CBP. Over $4 million worth of marijuana weighing around 5,330 pounds was seized by CBP agents near Laredo on Aug. 27, according to the agency.

CBP seized around 504 pounds of marijuana worth $403,472 and apprehended several illegal immigrants near Laredo, Texas on Aug. 26. Officials seized 168 pounds of methamphetamine worth around $3.3 million in Laredo, CBP reported Aug. 28.

CBP agents intercepted eight human smuggling attempts near Edinburg, Texas, between Aug. 26 through Aug. 28, CBP reported. Officials arrested seven smugglers and 53 illegal immigrants, the agency said.

Bundles of methamphetamine weighing around 20 pounds, worth $632,000 were seized by CBP agents on Aug. 27 near Edinburg, Texas, according to the agency.

The same day, agents discovered liquid methamphetamine in a tractor gas tank and seized more than 180 pounds of methamphetamine worth around $4.5 million from another trailer, according to CBP. Officials seized more than 130 pounds of cocaine worth $4.4 million on Aug. 28, the agency said.

