REPORT: Usher Expecting First Child With Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea

Musician Usher is reportedly expecting his first child with girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea.

Sources confirmed the pregnancy to U.S. Weekly after Usher and Goicoechea were spotted together out in Los Angeles on Monday. Goicoechea reportedly seemed to be sporting a baby bump.

“They are thrilled and very excited,” a source told the outlet.

Usher and Goicoechea were first romantically linked in October of 2019, U.S. Weekly reported.

Usher shares two sons with previous wife Tameka Foster, Usher, 12, and Naviyd, 11. The two split back in 2009. The singer went on to marry Grace Miguel before the couple split in 2018. (RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Confirms She’s Pregnant With Her Third Child)

“After much thought and consideration we have mutually decided to separate as a couple,” the couple said at the time. “We remain deeply connected, loving friends who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives. The enormous amount of love and respect that we have for each other will only increase as we move forward.”

Usher has been spending his coronavirus quarantine with his sons that he shares with Foster. In April, the boys gave Usher his first quarantine haircut, according to U.S. Weekly.

“First class haircut right here,” Usher reportedly captioned the before and after photos of his haircut at the time.