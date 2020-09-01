Guy Goes On Crazy Anti-Mask Rant In Viral Video

One man has gone viral for an absurd anti-mask rant.

In a video tweeted by @Aggie_Matt15, a man can be seen at a Walmart losing his mind on employees because they've requested that he leaves for not wearing a mask during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to TMZ, the Walmart in the video is in Anchorage, Alaska. You can watch the insane video below.

This Longhorn is not taking the mask policy well at Walmart. Props to the employees for handling a difficult situation so well. pic.twitter.com/bTobJ99hDT — Wear a damn mask (@Aggie_Matt15) August 30, 2020

My friend, I suggest you kick back, grab a beer and chill out. There's no reason for that kind of behavior at a Walmart.

Look, you don't want to wear a mask, then don't go to places they're required. It's truly that simple. You can't go into a Walmart, and then get pissed when they ask you to leave for not wearing a mask.

That's not how any of this works.

You can hate or love masks all you want. I’m not going to get into some kind of half-cocked debate about them right now.

All I’m saying is that you don’t have a right to violate company policies or government rules, and then flip out when you’re told to leave.

Furthermore, what did he think his meltdown was going to accomplish? Nothing at all is the answer!

These anti-mask rants have been truly spectacular to behold. I can’t wait to see what we get next!