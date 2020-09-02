8 Young Men Charged With Sexually Assaulting Unconscious Teen After Video Surfaces

Eight men have been charged in the sexual assault of an unconscious teen after video evidence was uncovered on Facebook.

Seven of the men have been charged with intent to commit first-degree sexual assault on a person who was mentally incapacitated and conspiracy, while one was charged with first-degree sexual assault on a mentally incapacitated person, according to an article published Wednesday by the Boston Globe.

The teenager claimed she woke up at an apartment on Dec. 20 with vaginal pain and cuts along her thighs, the Globe reported. The girl went to police the same day, but could only provide investigators with names of a few of the men who were allegedly present during the sexual assault.

The girl’s mother found a video of the alleged sexual assault in June and took it to detectives, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Former Porn Star Ron Jeremy Hit With 20 Additional Sexual Assault Charges)

“The video was more than enough to see the crime and identify the culprits,” Providence Police Major David Lapatin told the Boston Globe. “It is sickening to see it. It was tough on the investigators. They did a really good job.”

The police major claimed the video really helped the investigators move the case “right along.”

The men were identified as Luis Cabrera, 19, Jose Vargas, 19, Erving Keith Colon, 25, Malcom Baptista, 19, Luis N. Luna, 19, and Carlos Chicon, 20, according to the Boston Globe. Seven have been arrested, while Vasquez has not been apprehended by police.