Barista Fired For Video Instructing How To Make ‘Blue Lives Matter’ Drink Including Bleach

An Indianapolis Target employee working at a Starbucks location inside the department store was fired after posting a video about how to make a “Blue Lives Matter” drink with bleach, numerous sources reported.

The video, which was posted on TikTok, shows the employee holding a clear Starbucks cup that has “Blue Lives Matter” written on it, WISH TV reported.

INSANE: @Starbucks Barista in Indiana creates a “Blue Lives Matter” Drink and calls for more dead cops. “First were going to add bleach. Then we’re going to add blood of innocent black men.” #BackTheBlue pic.twitter.com/nHl4auh44K — Katie Daviscourt???????? (@KatieDaviscourt) September 2, 2020

“First, we’re going to start with bleach,” the Target employee says in the video. “Going to add ice because, you know, cops love ice. In a cold foam pitcher, we’re going to add more bleach, a little blood of innocent Black men.”

In the background, a song called “All I Want For Christmas Is A Few Dead Cops” played, according to the New York Post.

The video comes amid nationwide anti-police protests and calls to defund police departments sparked by the death of George Floyd in May. (RELATED: Elvis Presley’s Graceland Vandalized With ‘Defund The Police’ And ‘Black Lives Matter’ Graffiti)

Target called the video “appalling and unacceptable,” and didn’t believe that the concoction was served to any guest, nor did it actually include bleach, but only milk and water.

“We don’t tolerate this behavior at Target, want all guests to be treated with respect and have terminated the team member who was responsible. We also have rigorous food safety procedures in place, which this team member egregiously violated with this behavior. We’re deeply sorry for this disturbing video, which TikTok has removed based on the platform’s guidelines,” a statement said, according to WISH 7.