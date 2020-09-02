Bill Belichick Stars In A Commercial For Subway

Bill Belichick has entered the endorsement game for Subway.

The six-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots starred in a commercial for the sandwich chain, and it’s pretty great as he pokes fun at the fact he often doesn’t wear sleeves. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch Belichick play himself in the short ad below.

Honestly, I’m a bit surprised that Belichick did a commercial. That man is about football at all times. He’s laser focused.

Yet, he broke off enough time to film this promo for Subway, and he seemed to have a decent amount of fun doing it.

All things considered, if you’re Subway and can get Belichick into a commercial, then you just have to do it. He’s the greatest coach in NFL history.

You can’t ever pass up the opportunity to release an ad featuring him, especially when he’s poking some fun at his famous sleeveless look.

Props to Belichick for entering the endorsement game in a fun fashion.