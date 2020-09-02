Carole Baskin, Crishell Stause, Other Celebrities To Star On This Year’s ‘Dancing With The Stars’

TV personality Carole Baskin has been confirmed to be on this year’s season of “Dancing With The Stars.”

All of the stars were confirmed Tuesday on “Good Morning America.”

Along with Baskin, Crishell Stause of “Selling Sunset,” “Catfish” star Nev Schulman, Disney actress Skai Jackson, former Knicks power forward Charles Oakley, actress Justina Machado and figure skater Johnny Weir are a part of the long list of celebrities.

NFL tight end Vernon Davis, “Cheer” coach Monica Aldama, Jeannie Mai of “The Real,” rapper Nelly, actress Anne Heche and “Desperate Housewives” star Jesse Metcalfe will also join the list of stars. (RELATED: REPORT: Carole Baskin Could Appear On This Season Of ‘Dancing With The Stars’)

Of course, former “Bachelorette” Kaitlyn Bristowe and Backstreet Boys member AJ McClean will also be competing this season.

This is a pretty solid lineup from ABC. There’s been a push from the show to kind of change things up a bit with the departure of Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, so I’m interested to see how things go. Tyra Banks will be hosting and the whole show just feels new.

I can’t wait to watch Baskin, though. She’s pretty much the only reason that I’m super interested in the season. Can she dance? Will she be good, or will her newfound celebrity status keep her in the race for basically the entire season? It’ll be fun to find out.