‘Do I Look Like The Kind Of F**king Guy Who’s Gotta Do That?’: Chris Cuomo Denies Sexual Harassment Allegations In Leaked Audio Aired By Tucker Carlson

CNN’s Chris Cuomo denied allegations of sexual harassment while working at ABC News in a conversation with former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, according to audio footage played by Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Tuesday.

Carlson played a small portion of Cuomo’s conversation with Cohen during his show Tuesday, although the full conversation was reportedly longer. The CNN host dismissed allegations of sexual harassment during the clip and asked Cohen if he looks “like the kind of fucking guy who’s gotta do that.”

“You know, I’m always careful when I talk to media,” Cuomo is heard saying. “Do you know how many fucking phone calls I’ve gotten from people at ABC who say that reporters are calling and lying about things they’ve heard about me to try to get stories about me when I was at ABC?”

“Guys calling and saying, ‘I heard he was the Charlie Rose of ABC. He used to invite women to a hotel and open his bathrobe.’ Do I look like the kind of fucking guy who’s gotta do that?” (RELATED: Charlie Rose Told Lawyers About His Office Nickname, And It Fits Perfectly)

Tucker Carlson aired a tape recording between CNN’s Chris Cuomo and Michael Cohen on his show tonight. In it, Cuomo complains about media questioning him over sexual misconduct allegations. pic.twitter.com/Gj4Pj8GlJn — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 2, 2020

Rose’s lengthy career in media was cut short in 2017 after multiple women accused him of sexual harassment. He said that he “behaved insensitively at times, and I accept responsibility for that, though I do not believe that all of these allegations are accurate.” Rose also denied “wrongdoings” in another statement, according to USA Today.

“There is no woman!” Cuomo continued in the audio clip. “There is none of that. Women who do work there saying, ‘Oh yeah, you know, some of these men’ – and naming me with other guys. ‘You know, we bumped into each other once in the elevator and he put his hand on my shoulder and he made me really uncomfortable.’ I mean what the fuck?”

Cuomo continued, “So I’m careful with the media always, I’ve always told you – the media is not your friend.”

Cohen tweeted that only a few people had access to the tape and airing it was an attempt “to discredit me and my book.”

“I did not give this recording or authorization for its use to @FoxNews or anyone. @POTUS and cronies violated my First amendment rights and now this; all to discredit me and my book. What’s next?” Cohen tweeted.

The only people in possession of these recordings are me, @DOJ, @POTUS & Trump Org. I did not give this recording or authorization for its use to @FoxNews or anyone. @POTUS and cronies violated my First amendment rights and now this; all to discredit me and my book. What’s next? pic.twitter.com/ajgmpE9ZoF — Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) September 2, 2020

CNN did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller.