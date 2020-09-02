REPORT: Chris D’Elia Accused Of Exposing Himself To Women, Men

Multiple women have come forward to accuse comedian Chris D’Elia of exposing himself to them, per CNN.

Five women detailed allegations of sexual harassment in an interview with CNN published Wednesday.

Comedian Chris D’Elia accused of exposing himself@Chloe_Melas reports https://t.co/ydWUYvx2UG — Yashar Ali ???? (@yashar) September 2, 2020

D’Elia denied the allegations through a statement by his lawyer.

D’Elia “emphatically states that he has never engaged in any sexual conduct with any woman without her consent,” D’Elia’s lawyer Andrew Brettler told CNN.

Comedian Bill Dawes said that he has witnessed D’Elia expose himself to both women and men over the years, according to the outlet. Dawes has toured with D’Elia in the past.

“He was very proud of his body and he would expose himself in front of his guys he was on the road with and other male comics and he would do it kind of as a joke,” Dawes told CNN. “He would expose himself in front of other women when other guys were in the room with him.” (RELATED: Comedian Chris D’Elia Claims He ‘Never Knowingly Pursued Underage’ Girls After Accusations Surface On Twitter)

Actress Megan Durst accused D’Elia of exposing himself to her and masturbating in front of her. D’Elia reportedly asked the actress for a ride home after dinner, where he pulled out his penis and asked her to touch it. Durst told CNN she told him no and he allegedly began to masturbate.

He got out of her car and she drove off. Two friends confirmed Durst confided in them about the incident at the time, the outlet reported.

“I couldn’t believe it,” she told CNN.

Two other women accused D’Elia of exposing himself to them on or before days that he was supposed to perform a comedy show, CNN reported. One was a hotel manager who claimed D’Elia called her up to his room in the early morning hours and was completely naked when she showed up at his door. Her coworkers corroborated the allegations to CNN.

Laura Vitarelli has accused D’Elia of exposing himself to her and friend when she was 19 years old. She claimed D’Elia invited the girls to a party, but when they arrived at his hotel D’Elia was allegedly alone. The girls claimed he gave them a drink and began groping them. When they made up an excuse to leave, D’Elia reportedly pulled out his erect penis, according to CNN.

D’Elia denied the allegations at the time in a statement to TMZ.

“All of my relationships have been both legal and consensual,” he said in a statement. “I really am truly sorry. I was a dumb guy who ABSOLUTELY let myself get caught up in my lifestyle. That’s MY fault. I own it. I’ve been reflecting on this for some time now and I promise I will continue to do better.”

As previously reported, D’Elia was most recently dropped by his talent agencies.