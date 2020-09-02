Chris Stapleton Says The Country He Thought We Were Living In Is A ‘Myth’, Black Lives ‘Absolutely’ Matter

Country music star Chris Stapleton claimed the recent protests over police brutality have made his idea of the America we live in a “myth.”

Stapleton said the protests have given him a “broad awakening” of what goes on in America during an interview Monday with “CBS This Morning.”

“I think everybody should be doing more,” he said. “It’s time for me to listen. And it’s time for other folks to listen.”

“You know, I thought we were living in a different country. And that’s 100% real,” Stapleton added. “I feel like the country that I thought that we were living in was a myth.”

Stapleton was then asked by host Anthony Mason if he believed black lives matter. (RELATED: Dolly Parton Weighs In On Black Lives Matter Movement And The Protests)

“Do I think Black lives matter? Absolutely… I don’t know how you could think they don’t,” Stapleton said.

“I think we all have a lot of work to do, you know, as individuals as a society,” he added. “And if you don’t think that, I think you’re not looking.”

The protests originally began across the nation after the death of George Floyd on May 25. Floyd died while in custody of the Minneapolis Police Department. The protests against police brutality have continued since then with some turning into violent riots.