Chris Wallace, Susan Page Among 4 Picked To Moderate Upcoming Presidential Debates

The 2020 presidential debate moderator list was released Wednesday and it includes Fox News’ Chris Wallace and Susan Page, the Washington Bureau Chief for USA Today.

President Donald Trump’s campaign has pushed for more debates with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani previously sent a letter requesting a fourth debate and listing potential moderators, which included Fox News anchor Bret Baier and Fox Business Network anchor Maria Bartiromo, among others. (RELATED: Commission On Presidential Debates Rejects Trump’s Request To Move Up Schedule, Add 4th Debate)

Wallace will moderate the first debate on Sept. 29 in Cleveland, Ohio, according to The Commission on Presidential Debates.. Page will moderate the Oct. 7 vice presidential debate in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Steve Scully, a senior executive producer and political editor for C-SPAN, has been picked to moderate the second presidential debate in Miami, Florida, on Oct. 15. NBC News’ White House correspondent Kristen Welker is moderating the final presidential debate on Oct. 22 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Wallace previously moderated a presidential debate in 2016 with Trump and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, CNN’s Brian Stelter noted.

Wallace also recently received across-the-board praise for a tough Trump interview in July. The Fox News anchor repeatedly fact-checked the president and pushed back on many of Trump’s claims.