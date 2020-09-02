Colorado Woman Assaults 12-Year-Old Boy Over His Trump Sign, Police Say

A Colorado woman allegedly assaulted a 12-year-old boy Monday over a Trump sign, police say, according to multiple reports.

Police say that around 3:00 PM, a woman on a moped attacked a boy riding a bicycle brandishing a Trump sign, according to The Denver Post.

Boulder police said the boy was riding his bicycle with a Trump sign when a woman on a moped saw the sign and turned around to confront the boy. https://t.co/W4FXLpROBv — The Denver Post (@denverpost) September 2, 2020

“The suspect made a U-turn and approached the victim and began assaulting him because of his political banner,” investigators said, according to CBS4 News. “The suspect then attempted to take the banner but was unsuccessful.” (RELATED: ‘You Simply Do Not Care About Us’: Neighbors Allegedly Write Letter Singling Out Neighbor For Trump Yard Sign)

When she saw the sign, the woman turned her moped around and punched the child four or five in the back of the head and arms, Boulder police spokeswoman Shannon Aulabaugh said, according to The Denver Post. The woman also scratched him before trying to take his sign.

The suspect is a white female in her 20s or 30s who was driving a gray or blue moped, according to The Denver Post. She was wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, and a tan jacket.

The case is under investigation and no arrests have been made yet, according to the report.