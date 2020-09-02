Trump Says GOP Will ‘Take Back The House’ After Pelosi Violates Indoor Hair Salon Order

President Donald Trump heartily criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s recently unearthed violation of California’s coronavirus order with a pair of tweets on Wednesday morning.

"Crazy Nancy Pelosi is being decimated for having a beauty parlor opened, when all others are closed, and for not wearing a Mask – despite constantly lecturing everyone else," Trump wrote. "We will almost certainly take back the House, and send Nancy packing!"

The president added that “the Beauty Parlor owner must really dislike Crazy Nancy Pelosi. Turning her in, on tape.”

Trump further criticized Pelosi for backing Massachusetts Democratic Rep. Joe Kennedy in the state’s Democratic Senate primary. Kennedy lost to incumbent Sen. Ed Markey, who was supported by a host of progressive figures, including New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

San Francisco hair salons have been closed since March and were permitted to open Sept. 1 for outdoor hair appointments only, yet security footage obtained by Fox News showed Pelosi walking through the eSalon in San Francisco on Monday without wearing a mask.

“It was a slap in the face that she went in, you know, that she feels that she can just go and get her stuff done while no one else can go in, and I can’t work,” the salon owner told Fox. “We’re supposed to look up to this woman, right? It is just disturbing.”