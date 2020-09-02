Ivanka Turns Heads In Jaw-Dropping Sleeveless White Pantsuit During Michigan Trip

Ivanka Trump definitely turned heads Wednesday when she stepped out in a jaw-dropping pantsuit during her trip to General Motors Technical Learning University in Michigan.

The first daughter looked just as striking as ever in the white sleeveless number top and matching pants as she toured the facility in Warren and met with apprentices and employees on the campus, per a White House press release. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

She completed the terrific look with loose hair, white high heels and a white face mask. (RELATED: Melania Stuns In Pale-Pink Dress At Reception During UN General Assembly [PHOTOS])

To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement.

“The President built the strongest economy in our lifetime and he will do it again,” the first daughter shared in a White House release ahead of the trip. “Prioritizing the American worker and their family is the top priority, and I’m proud to visit General Motors’ Technical Learning University, where workers are learning on-the-job while earning a paycheck.”

“Detroit, GM, and the talented GM workforce are ensuring the great American comeback is underway and I’m looking forward to seeing it firsthand,” she added.

Ivanka’s fashion sense is always on point as has been noted numerous times before.

